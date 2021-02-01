The Toronto Argonauts signed receiver Eric Rogers after acquiring his playing rights from the Calgary Stampeders on the weekend.

Rogers was named a West Division All-Star in 2019 after finishing with 85 receptions for 1,080 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

The 29-year-old was named a CFL All-Star in 2015 after finishing with 87 receptions for 1,448 yards and 10 touchdowns. He signed with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

In four seasons with the Stampeders (2014-15, 2018-19), Rogers has 217 receptions for 3,176 yards and 27 touchdowns.