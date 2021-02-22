3 Downs: How likely is it the CFL season starts on time?

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Kony Ealy and American offensive lineman Blake Camper.

Ealy, 29, was selected in the second round (60th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. In three seasons with the club, he had 90 tackles, 15 sacks and two interceptions in 62 games.

He had three sacks in Super Bowl 50 in 2016, which tied a Super Bowl record, and became the first player ever to record an interception and multiple sacks in the championship game.

Eal also played 15 games for the New York Jets in 2017, registering 14 tackles, one sack and one interception, and most recently suited up for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2020 before the league suspended operations.

Camper, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in April 2019 but waived as part of the team’s final cuts in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021.