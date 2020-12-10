1h ago
Argos sign former NFL 3rd-rounder Harold
The Toronto Argonauts announced Thursday the team has signed former National Football League third-rounder Eli Harold. The defensive lineman has nine career sacks in 61 games in the NFL, split between the 49ers and Detroit Lions.
TSN.ca Staff
CFL announces teams can begin re-signing players
Harold was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The defensive lineman has nine career sacks in 61 games in the NFL, split between the 49ers and Detroit Lions.
Harold spent parts of the 2019 season with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.