TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed six-time CFL all-star defensive end Charleston Hughes to a two-year contract.

The 37-year-old Hughes was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday when the two sides couldn't come to terms on a deal ahead of the start of free agency next week.

Hughes has led the league in sacks each of the past four seasons.

The native of Saginaw, Mich., spent the past two years with Saskatchewan after being traded twice on the same day — from Calgary to Hamilton and then to the Roughriders.

Hughes broke into the CFL in 2008 with Calgary and spent 10 years with the Stampeders, tying for the franchise lead with 99 career sacks.

The signing of Hughes is the latest big move by the Argos in a busy week. The team signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle after cutting fellow pivot Matt Nichols and acquired the rights to receiver Eric Rogers, defensive lineman Cordarro Law and defensive back Robertson Daniel in a trade with the Stamps.

The Argos have signed Rogers and Daniel, while Law will become a free agent on Tuesday if he does not ink a deal with Toronto.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Charleston in Double Blue,” Argos vice president of player personnel John Murphy said in a statement. “His list of accomplishments speaks for itself and the veteran presence he will bring to the locker room is immeasurable. Charleston makes a living in other team’s backfields and we are ecstatic he is on our side.”

BOMBERS RE-SIGN RECEIVER

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver/returner Janario Grant to a one-year contract extension.

Grant led the Bombers with 591 yards on 41 punt returns — three for touchdowns — and 600 yards on 25 kickoff returns in 2019. In addition, he returned one missed field goal for 61 yards.

Grant, who attended training camp with Hamilton before joining Winnipeg's practice roster, returned two punts for touchdowns in his Bombers debut in August 2019 against Calgary.

EDMONTON RE-SIGNS LINEMAN

The Edmonton Football Team has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with two-time CFL all-star offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers.

Edmonton signed Rogers prior to the 2019 season, but he suffered a season-ending injury in training camp.

Rogers broke into the CFL with Toronto in 2013 and then signed with Ottawa in 2015, going on to win the league's most outstanding offensive lineman award that year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.