The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday.

Johnson, 23, play collegiately at Texas A&M and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers last spring.

In four seasons at College Station, Johnson appeared in 47 games, recording 100 tackles, three forced fumbles and 18.0 sacks.

The Washington, DC native was named Second Team All-SEC after his senior year following a campaign in which he recorded 8.0 sacks.

Johnson was also a part of the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2017.