The Toronto Argonauts have signed American offensive lineman Daviyon McDaniel, the team announced Thursday.

The Sumter, S.C., native played two collegiate seasons at the University of Las Vegas Nevada, where he suited up for 21 games. In 2021 McDaniel earned Academic All-Mountain West honours.

Prior to his time as a Running Rebel, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound McDaniel spent four seasons at Charleston Southern (2017-2020), where he was named First Team All-Conference in 2020.