The Toronto Argonauts have traded defensive back Alden Darby to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for offensive lineman Terry Poole.

Poole, 29, joined the Bombers in June of this year after stops in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks and San Diego Fleet of the AAF.

The lineman was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of 2015 NFL draft, and spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

Darby joins the Blue Bombers after three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.

Over 43 games games with the Argos Darby registered 137 tackles, one sack, eight interceptions and three touchdowns.

The 29-year-old was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has also had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.