The Toronto Argonauts will be without star wide receiver Derel Walker when they visit the Montreal Alouettes Friday.

Walker was placed on the one-game injured list ahead of the game. Walker will be replaced by Chandler Worthy in the starting lineup.

Walker has 65 receptions for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games for the Argonauts this season, his first in Toronto.

Worthy has one reception for 15 yards in one game for the Double Blue this year.