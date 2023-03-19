LEESBURG, Va. — Old Glory D.C. ran in four tries en route to a 29-3 victory over the Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby play,

Sam Malcolm accounted for Toronto's lone points Saturday night via a third-minute penalty. Old.Glory (2-2-0) scored the next 29 points with tries from Marcos Young, Nic Souchon, Willie Talataina-Mu and Danny Tusitala.

Tito Bonilla added nine points with his boot.

Toronto centre Noel Reid had to exit the game early in the first half due to injury. The home side led 10-3 at the break at Segra Field where veteran Toronto forward Mike Sheppard earned his 50th cap for the Arrows.

Toronto had two players sent to the sin-bin: Mitch Eadie in the first half and Kobe Faust in the second.

Flanker Owain Ruttan, Toronto's first-round pick in the 2022 MLR draft, made his Arrows debut off the bench in the second half.

Toronto (1-3-0) is playing the first six of games of the season away from home before hosting the defending champion New York Ironworkers on April 8 at York Lions Stadium.

