TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Canadian internationals Lucas Rumball, Ross Braude and Spencer Jones for the 2022 Major League Rugby season.

Rumball, the Arrows co-captain, returns for a fourth season with the club after making 24 appearances (23 starts) in his first three years.

The 26-year-old flanker from Toronto was named to the all-MLR 1st XV in 2021 despite missing three matches due to international duty. Rumball still finished first in the league in breakdown steals (22), first in defensive ruck arrivals (124) and seventh in tackles (156).

The six-foot-two 230-pounder has won 41 caps for Canada.

“Lucas has been a core member of our team's leadership group since our inaugural season and is a player who leads by example," Arrows CEO Mark Winokur said in a statement. "His work rate sets the tone for his teammates. He's routinely recognized as one of the top players in MLR, and based on his thorough, professional process in preparation for both training sessions and games, it’s not surprising he's held in such high esteem.”

Braude made 11 appearances (10 starts) in his debut MLR season. The scrum-half, born in South Africa but eligible to play for Canada through his Montreal-born father, has won six caps for Canada.

The five-foot-six 180-pounder joined the Arrows from South Africa's Bulls, then a Super Rugby side.

“Ross is a dynamic halfback on the rise, and despite being one of the youngest players in the league last year, he proved he was more than capable of handling the rigours of North American professional rugby," said Winokur. "At just 21, there is a lot of growth to come for Ross, and we’re excited to see his game continue to evolve.”

Jones, 24, is back with the Arrows for a fourth season after making 25 appearances (20 starts) since joining the organization in 2019. After featuring in all 16 matches in his debut season, he was sidelined by injury in 2020.

The six-foot-one 220-pound centre returned to action in 2021, participating in nine matches.

“Spencer has shown incredible resolve in his long recovery from a tough knee injury," Winokur said. "After being sidelined for close to two years, Spencer picked up right where he left off in 2019; when he returned for the second half of last season, he was right back to playing as one of the top centres in North America, and he’s poised to continue his strong play in 2022.”

Born in Vancouver and raised in New Zealand, Jones has earned four caps for Canada.

The Arrows have now signed 16 players ahead of the 2022 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021