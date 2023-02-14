Toronto Arrows announced Tuesday they have selected local non-profit community impact organization, Toronto Inner-City Rugby Foundation (TIRF), as its lead partner for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. TIRF’s name and logo will be displayed prominently on the front of the Arrows team jerseys throughout the entire season.

This marks the first time globally that a professional rugby team has partnered with a not-for-profit organization to have its logo displayed on the front of the team’s jersey for the entirety of a season. The front-of-jersey logo placement is considered one of the most prominent brand destinations in sports, traditionally held for a marquee sponsor.

TIRF is Toronto's largest rugby-centred community development organization that uses rugby as a tool for social good. It works to reduce the financial, geographical, and cultural barriers that prevent children and youth from participating in rugby and sport generally.

“It is an honour for the Toronto Arrows organization to partner with TIRF this season and have TIRF’s logo front and centre on our jerseys,” said Bill Webb, President and General Partner, Toronto Arrows. “We are constantly inspired by TIRF’s tireless work in our community and are proud to support their initiatives to empower youth through rugby and sport.”

In addition to the jersey branding, Toronto Arrows will have extensive activations with TIRF throughout the 2023 Major League Rugby season. These activations are highlighted by an innovative ticketing program that allows Arrows supporters, season ticket holders and corporate partners to donate tickets to youth from low-income communities and families. Arrows players and coaches will also be attending TIRF events and supporting TIRF’s programming throughout the year.

“It is invaluable for TIRF to be partnered with a professional sports organization like the Toronto Arrows that understands the impact of investing in young people and local talent,” said Amanda Neale-Robinson, Executive Director, TIRF. “Everyone connected to TIRF is extremely grateful and excited for the opportunities the Arrows have afforded us this Major League Rugby season to showcase the meaningful work we've done together to help transform the lives of young people.”

The Toronto Arrows kick off their fifth campaign in North America’s top-flight professional rugby league with a road match in Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 17, live on TSN. The Arrows’ first home game of the season is against the newly-rebranded Rugby New York Ironworkers on Saturday, April 8, who are looking to defend their crown as Major League Rugby champions.