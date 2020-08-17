Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez is in concussion protocol following the team's win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday and will be reevaluated tomorrow, team manager Charlie Montoyo said postgame.

Charlie Montoyo says Rowdy Tellez is in concussion protocol and will be reevaluated tomorrow:



“He’s not feeling great right now, that’s why we took him out of the game … he’s day-to-day right now.” — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 18, 2020

"He’s not feeling great right now, that’s why we took him out of the game … he’s day-to-day right now," Montoyo said.

Tellez went 0-for-3 during Monday's game.

The 25-year-old Tellez is in the midst of his third season in the majors. In 15 games thus far during the pandemic shortened season, Tellez has recorded three home runs and 10 RBIs while battling .218.