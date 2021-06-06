22h ago
Blue Jays' Biggio to start rehab assignment
Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said Sunday third baseman Cavan Biggio is starting his rehab assignment in Triple-A today.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Astros 2, Blue Jays 6
The Jays placed Biggio on the 10-day Injured List last month with a cervical spine ligament sprain.
Atkins also said Thomas Hatch will be on the mound for the Jays today against the Houston Astros.
More details to come.