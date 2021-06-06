Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said Sunday third baseman Cavan Biggio is starting his rehab assignment in Triple-A today.

Thomas Hatch, after some tightness in his side that forced club to take it slow, on the mound today for Buffalo.

The Jays placed Biggio on the 10-day Injured List last month with a cervical spine ligament sprain.

Atkins also said Thomas Hatch will be on the mound for the Jays today against the Houston Astros.

