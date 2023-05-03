Matt Chapman's strong May has been rewarded by Major League Baseball.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman has been named the American League Player of the Month for April.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was named the National League Player of the Month.

Matt Chapman: .384 AVG, 1.152 OPS, 15 2B, 5 HR, 21 RBI

Ronald Acuña Jr.: .352 AVG, .986 OPS, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 13 SB



Your @Chevrolet AL and NL Players of the Month! pic.twitter.com/KBQTiOrsMv — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2023

Chapman, 30, is in his seventh big-league season and second with the Jays. In April, he batted .384 with five home runs, 21 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.152, He currently leads the AL in average (.374), doubles (15) and OPS+ (209).

Acuna, 25, is in his sixth campaign. He hit .352 with four HR, 14 RBI, an OPS of .986 and 13 stolen bases.

In 2022, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was named Player of the Year on three occasions, the most in the majors last year, on his way to winning AL Most Valuable Player.