TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have purchased some depth.

The Blue Jays announced on Sunday night that the club has acquired infielder Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations.

The 27-year-old Vogelbach was a first time All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, but was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Aug. 19 after a .094/.250/.225 slash line in 64 plate appearances this season. He had a double, two home runs and four RBIs in 18 games in 2020 before designation.

Vogelbach has spent time at first base and designated hitter, and had his strongest campaign last year when he produced 17 doubles, 30 homers and 76 RBIs with a .208 batting average to be named an All-Star.

The Orlando, Fla., native is a career .196 hitter with, 21 doubles, 36 home runs, 95 RBIs and 120 walks in 223 career games over parts of five MLB seasons with the Mariners beginning with his debut in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was fist published on August 23, 2020.