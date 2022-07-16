52m ago
Blue Jays acquire LHP Griffin from Royals; DFA Romo
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired LHP Foster Griffin from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for RHP Jonatan Bernal.
The Canadian Press
MLB: Royals 1, Blue Jays 8
TORONTO — Left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
The Blue Jays sent right-handed pitcher Jonatan Bernal to Kansas City in return.
Toronto optioned Griffin to its triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.
Right-handed pitcher Sergio Romo was designated for assignment and right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Buffalo.
Beasley was active for Saturday's matinee against the Royals at Rogers Centre.
The 26-year-old Griffin has a 12.46 earned-run average this season over 4 1/3 innings pitched for the Royals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.