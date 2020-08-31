The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Miami Marlins, it was announced Monday afternoon.

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF @JRvillar6 from the Marlins for a player to be named later.



Welcome to the #BlueJays, Jonathan! pic.twitter.com/p1R3yVcZWg — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 31, 2020

The Blue Jays say the return going back to Miami is a player to be named later.

Villar has appeared in 28 games this season and has two homers, five RBIs and a league leading nine stolen bases. The Marlins acquired Villar last December in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has also appeared for the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros in his eight-year, MLB career.