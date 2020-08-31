3h ago
Blue Jays acquire Villar from Marlins to cap busy deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Miami Marlins, it was announced Monday afternoon. The Blue Jays say the return going back to Miami is a player to be named later.
TSN.ca Staff
Jays acquire LHP Ray, RHP Stripling and INF Villar on busy deadline day
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Miami Marlins, it was announced Monday afternoon.
OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF @JRvillar6 from the Marlins for a player to be named later.— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 31, 2020
Welcome to the #BlueJays, Jonathan! pic.twitter.com/p1R3yVcZWg
The Blue Jays say the return going back to Miami is a player to be named later.
Villar has appeared in 28 games this season and has two homers, five RBIs and a league leading nine stolen bases. The Marlins acquired Villar last December in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.
The 29-year-old has also appeared for the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros in his eight-year, MLB career.