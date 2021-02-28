The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed pitcher Travis Bergen from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced.

Bergen, 27, began his 2020 season with Toronto and pitched in one Major League game before he was dealt to Arizona for LHP Robbie Ray and cash at the trade deadline.

The lefty made seven appearances for the Diamondbacks and finished the campaign with a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8.1 innings of work.

In 2019, Bergen logged 19.2 innings with the San Francisco Giants.

Patrick Murphy has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a sprained right A/C joint.