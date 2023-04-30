The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired catcher Tyler Heineman from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielder Vinny Capra, the team announced on Sunday.

Heineman, 31, returns to the Blue Jays after playing 10 Major League games for the organization in 2022. In 85 career MLB games, he is hitting .210 with 12 RBI.