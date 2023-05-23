The Toronto Blue Jays announced several roster moves Tuesday with reliever Adam Cimber and utilityman Ernie Clement joining the big-league roster.

Right-hander Thomas Hatch as well as outfielder Otto Lopez have been optioned to triple-A Buffalo, while righty Mitch White was moved to the 60-day IL.

Clement played a combined 69 games last season for the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics, slashing .184/.243/.209 while seeing time at first base, second base, third base, shortstop and left field. In 35 games for Buffalo this season, Clement has five home runs, 25 RBI and a slash line of .328/.409/.512.

Cimber has been out since April 23 because of a back injury. In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.50 ERA with six strikeouts in 10.0 innings.

Hatch has not allowed a run over 1.1 innings spread out over two appearances at the MLB level this season while Lopez has yet to appear in a game with the big club in 2023.

The Blue Jays continue their series at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday evening and will send Jose Berrios to the mound against Taj Bradley.