The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated infielder Brandon Drury from the injured list and reassigned outfielder Billy McKinney to the alternate training site, the team announced on Sunday.

McKinney did not appear in either of the Blue Jays’ opening series games against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 25-year-old played in 84 games last season for the Jays and hit .215 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs.

Drury, who is available for Sunday’s game against the Rays, appeared 120 times last season for the Jays and posted a .218 average with 15 homers and 41 RBIs.