The Toronto Blue Jays have activated closer Ken Giles (elbow inflammation) from the injured list, the team announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, right-hander Justin Shafer has been sent to Triple-A Buffalo as a corresponding move.

Before hitting the injured list, Giles is 1-1 with a 1.08 ERA and has 11 saves in 12 tries.

Toronto will continue their series with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.