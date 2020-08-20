The Toronto Blue Jays announced they have added outfielder Billy McKinney to their roster as the 29th player for Thursday's doubleheader in Buffalo against the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB rules stipulate teams are allowed to add an additional player on the day of a doubleheader.

McKinney has appeared in just one game this season and has not had an at-bat.

The 25-year-old is in his third season with the Blue Jays after coming over from the New York Yankees in a deal for left-hander J.A. Happ.

Following their matchup with the Phillies, the Blue Jays will head back to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays for the third and final time during the regular season.