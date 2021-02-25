1h ago
Blue Jays add veteran lefty Milone to camp
The Toronto Blue Jays have added veteran left-hander Tommy Milone to camp on a minor league deal, it was announced Thursday evening.
He had a 6.69 ERA with Braves, Orioles last season.
Catcher Chris Bec, 3B/2B Cullen Large and RHP Hobie Harris are also now in camp.
The 34-year-old Milone split last season between the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves. Milone began the season with the O's and got off to a nice start, pitching to a 3.99 ERA over his first six starts, but it was a different story once he was traded to the Braves. Milone had an ERA of 14.90 over three starts while his season ERA ballooned to 6.69.
Milone pitched to a combined ERA of 5.65 over the previous three seasons while with the Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers.
The Saugus, Calif., native has a 51-51 record over the course of his 10-year big league career.
Meanwhile, the club also announced Thursday evening that they have added catcher Chris Bec, infielder Cullen Large and right-hander Hobie Harris as well.