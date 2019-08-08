Shapiro dishes on possibility of extensions for Guerrero Jr. and Bichette

The Toronto Blue Jays have added right-hander Zack Godley to the 25-man roster and optioned pitcher Brock Stewart to triple-A Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVE: We've added RHP Zack Godley to our active roster. He will wear number 46.



To make room, RHP Brock Stewart has been optioned to the @BuffaloBisons. pic.twitter.com/B0o9YjBPnA — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 8, 2019

Godley was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Wednesday after being designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 76.0 innings for Arizona so far this season, Godley is 3-5 with an earned run average of 6.39. It's a far cry from Godley's production from 2017 to 2018, where he went 23-20 with an ERA of 4.10 in 333.1 innings.

The Blue Jays will begin a series with the New York Yankees at the dome on Thursday. New York is coming into the matchup having won eight straight.