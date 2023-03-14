The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with utilityman Ernie Clement on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, it was announced Tuesday.

Clement played a combined 69 games last season for the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics, slashing .184/.243/.209 while seeing time at first base, second base, third base, shortstop and left field.

Originally selected by the Guardians in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, the Rochester, N.Y. native has is a career .204 with 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI in 110 big league games.

The Blue Jays open the 2023 regular season against the Cardinals in St. Louis on March 30.