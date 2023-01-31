2h ago
Blue Jays sign ex-Yankees reliever Green
The Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent relief pitcher Chad Green on Monday. TSN's Scott Mitchell reports the Jays are hopeful to have Green play later in the 2023 season after he had Tommy John surgery in June of last year.
TSN.ca Staff
What are the Blue Jays getting in Chad Green?
The Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent relief pitcher Chad Green on Tuesday.
TSN's Scott Mitchell reports the Jays are hopeful to have Green play later in the 2023 season after he had Tommy John surgery in June of last year.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the two sides reached a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He notes second year is conditional player option that Green can exercise if Jays decline a third-year club option.
Green, 31, pitched just 15 innings last season with the New York Yankees, with a 3.00 earned runs average and 16 strikeouts.
Originally selected in the 11th round of the MLB June Entry Draft by the Detroit Tigers in 2013, Green was traded to the Yankees in December of 2015. He made his MLB debut the next season.
In 272 career games, Green has a 3.17 ERA with 494 strikeouts in 383.2 innings.