What are the Blue Jays getting in Chad Green?

The Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent relief pitcher Chad Green on Tuesday.

TSN's Scott Mitchell reports the Jays are hopeful to have Green play later in the 2023 season after he had Tommy John surgery in June of last year.

Can confirm per source that #BlueJays have signed reliever Chad Green, who underwent TJ surgery in June.

Sounds like they're hopeful the righty will be able to make it back within typical 12-14 month TJ window, so they could have him for the final couple months.@MarinoMLB on it. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 31, 2023

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the two sides reached a two-year, $8.5 million deal. He notes second year is conditional player option that Green can exercise if Jays decline a third-year club option.

Source confirms: Free-agent reliever Chad Green to Blue Jays on 2-year, $8.5M deal. Second year is conditional player option that Green can exercise if Jays decline 3-year club option. If both decline, Jays get 2-year club option at higher AAV. First: @MarinoMLB, @ShiDavidi. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 31, 2023

Green, 31, pitched just 15 innings last season with the New York Yankees, with a 3.00 earned runs average and 16 strikeouts.

Originally selected in the 11th round of the MLB June Entry Draft by the Detroit Tigers in 2013, Green was traded to the Yankees in December of 2015. He made his MLB debut the next season.

In 272 career games, Green has a 3.17 ERA with 494 strikeouts in 383.2 innings.