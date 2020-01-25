TSN's Scott Mitchell reports that the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement with right-handed pitcher Rafael Dolis on a one-year deal plus a club option.

The 32-year-old reliever has been pitching in Japan, but has 44 innings of MLB experience with the Chicago Cubs from back in 2011-13.

Dolis compiled a 2-4 record with a 5.48 earned run average in 40 games with Chicago, primarily in the 2012 season.

An undrafted free agent from the Dominican Republic, Dolis was 5-4 last year with a 2.51 ERA for the Hanshin Tigers of the Japan League.