To nobody's surprise, Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah has been named the Game 1 starter for the American League Wild-Card series against the Seattle Mariners. 

The opening game of the three-game series goes Friday at Rogers Centre. Game time has yet to be announced by the MLB. 

The 24-year-old All-Star has put up impressive numbers during his second season in the Majors, posting a 16-7 record with a 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts over 31 starts and 196.2 innings pitched. 

Many believe Kevin Gausman is the likely Game 2 starter for the Jays while either Ross Stripling or Jose Berrios would start a potential Game 3. All games will be played in Toronto during the wild-card series. 

The Mariners have yet to name any of their starting pitchers for the series. 

The 91-69 Jays close out the regular season on Wednesday with a doubleheader against the Orioles in Baltimore. 

 