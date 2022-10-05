Phillips examines how the Mariners and Blue Jays stack up in their AL wild card matchup

To nobody's surprise, Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah has been named the Game 1 starter for the American League Wild-Card series against the Seattle Mariners.

OFFICIAL: The Man(oah) takes the mound in Game One 😤 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/8L2vANdYl3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 5, 2022

The opening game of the three-game series goes Friday at Rogers Centre. Game time has yet to be announced by the MLB.

The 24-year-old All-Star has put up impressive numbers during his second season in the Majors, posting a 16-7 record with a 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts over 31 starts and 196.2 innings pitched.

Many believe Kevin Gausman is the likely Game 2 starter for the Jays while either Ross Stripling or Jose Berrios would start a potential Game 3. All games will be played in Toronto during the wild-card series.

The Mariners have yet to name any of their starting pitchers for the series.

The 91-69 Jays close out the regular season on Wednesday with a doubleheader against the Orioles in Baltimore.