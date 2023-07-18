Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was pulled after surrendering four runs in three innings of work against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jay trailed the Padres 4-1 at the time of Manoah's exit.

Manoah allowed a two-run homer to Juan Soto at the top of the first. He finished allowing four hits and five walks.

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected following a visit to Manoah at the bottom of the second inning.

Pitching Coach Pete Walker has been ejected from tonight's game. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 18, 2023

Manoah, 25, was making his second start since being recalled from the minors and his first at home.

Manoah was optioned to the Florida Complex League on June 6 after he allowed eight of the nine hitters he faced to reach base against the Houston Astros a day before.

The Homestead, Fla., native returned to the majors and pitched six innings against the Detroit Tigers on July 7, fanning a season-high eight batters and giving up one earned run on five hits in the Blue Jays' 12-2 win.

Manoah had a career year in 2022, posting a 16-7 record in 31 starts with a 2.24 ERA, 180 strikeouts, and 49 earned runs. Manoah was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and was a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award.

The former West Virginia Mountaineer was selected by the Blue Jays with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 2021.