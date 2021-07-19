Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah has been placed on the 10-day IL with a right back contusion, the team announced on Monday.

🔹 RHP Alek Manoah (right back contusion) and RHP Anthony Castro (right ulnar nerve irritation) placed on the 10-day IL



🔹 INF Breyvic Valera placed on family medical emergency list



🔹 RHP Thomas Hatch and OF Jonathan Davis recalled from Triple-A pic.twitter.com/8lySXlyiKG — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 19, 2021

Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters earlier on Monday that the rookie slipped on the dugout steps at Sahlen Field, originally putting his Tuesday start in jeopardy and now landing him on the injured list.

The 23-year-old is 2-1 with an ERA of 2.90 in eight starts so far this season, totalling 52 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.

Pitcher Thomas Hatch has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and is active for Monday’s game.

The Jays have also recalled outfielder Jonathan Davis, placed infielder Breyvic Valera on the family medical emergency list and placed pitcher Anthony Castro on the 10-day IL with a right ulnar nerve irritation.