The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced their 30-man Opening Day roster on Thursday.

Among the more notable moves is the optioning of left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki to the team's Alternate Training Site.

The 26-year-old Borucki, who started 19 games for the team over the past two seasons, remains on the Jays' three-man taxi squad alongside veteran catcher Caleb Joseph and rookie fireballer Nate Pearson. Pearson, the game's top pitching prospect, is expected to be recalled next week.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell notes that Pearson is currently lined up to make his MLB debut on July 31, which would be on regular rest because the team chose to start Pearson this past Tuesday against the Red Sox, rather than on Wednesday. The Jays will play the Philadelphia Phillies on July 31.

Since they decided to start him Tuesday instead of Wednesday, move this timeline up a day.



Nate Pearson currently lined up to debut July 31 on regular rest.



At that point, service time considerations will be taken care of, with a couple days of cushion. https://t.co/dF2ZBE9wjH — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 23, 2020

The team will carry 15 pitchers into the season with bubble players Jacob Waguespack, A.J. Cole and Thomas Hatch added to the roster. Starting pitcher Chase Anderson begins the season on the 10-day injured list.

With Anderson out of the picture for the time being, the rotation order remains unknown at the moment.

#BlueJays rotation, bullpen and taxi squad.

Rotation order is a guess based on Thornton being lined up for Monday, but it very well could be a creative/piggback situation Sunday with a number of arms. pic.twitter.com/OBJ2gZ8EIf — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 23, 2020

Mitchell notes that Trent Thornton is pencilled in for a Monday start against the World Series champion Washington Nationals. Hatch and Kay could see significant work on Sunday in the series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays.

With Brandon Drury also on IL, Santiago Espinal is one of the seven infielders carried by the team into the season. Veteran Joe Panik, signed in the offseason to a minor-league deal, is also on the roster.

In the outfield, Billy McKinney and Anthony Alford are both among the six men on the 30-man roster.

--

TORONTO BLUE JAYS 30-MAN OPENING DAY ROSTER:

INFIELDERS: Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Joe Panik, Travis Shaw and Rowdy Tellez

OUTFIELDERS: Anthony Alford, Derek Fisher, Randal Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney

PITCHERS: Anthony Bass, A.J. Cole, Rafael Dolis, Sam Gaviglio, Ken Giles, Thomas Hatch, Anthony Kay, Brian Moran, Tanner Roark, Jordan Romano, Hyun-jin Ryu, Matt Shoemaker, Trent Thornton, Jacob Waguespack and Shun Yamaguchi

CATCHERS: Danny Jansen and Reese McGuire

TAXI SQUAD: Ryan Borucki, Caleb Joseph and Nate Pearson