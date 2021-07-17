15m ago
Blue Jays approved for 15,000 fans starting July 30
The Toronto Blue Jays have been given approval to allow 15,000 fans at the Rogers Centre starting July 30, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
The team was issued a National Interest Exemption on Friday, allowing the team to return to Toronto in time to kick off a 10-game homestand on July 30.
The team last played at Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019.