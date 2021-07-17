The Toronto Blue Jays have been given approval to allow 15,000 fans at the Rogers Centre starting July 30, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

The team was issued a National Interest Exemption on Friday, allowing the team to return to Toronto in time to kick off a 10-game homestand on July 30.

The team last played at Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019.