The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned 10 players to the Minor League working group. All players remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games as needed.

Optioned:

C Riley Adams

INF Santiago Espinal

OF Josh Palacios

RP Joel Payamps

Reassigned:

RP Dany Jimenez

SS Kevin Smith

RP Kirby Snead

SS Richard Urena

OF Forrest Wall

1B Tyler White

The Blue Jays have 37 players remaining in Major League camp, including 21 pitchers and six non-roster invitees.