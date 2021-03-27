1h ago
Jays assign 10 players to Minor League group
The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned 10 players to the Minor League working group. All players remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games as needed.
TSN.ca Staff
Optioned:
- C Riley Adams
- INF Santiago Espinal
- OF Josh Palacios
- RP Joel Payamps
Reassigned:
- RP Dany Jimenez
- SS Kevin Smith
- RP Kirby Snead
- SS Richard Urena
- OF Forrest Wall
- 1B Tyler White
The Blue Jays have 37 players remaining in Major League camp, including 21 pitchers and six non-roster invitees.