The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned 10 players to the Minor League working group. All players remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games as needed.

Optioned: 

  • C Riley Adams
  • INF Santiago Espinal
  • OF Josh Palacios
  • RP Joel Payamps

Reassigned:

  • RP Dany Jimenez
  • SS Kevin Smith
  • RP Kirby Snead
  • SS Richard Urena
  • OF Forrest Wall
  • 1B Tyler White

The Blue Jays have 37 players remaining in Major League camp, including 21 pitchers and six non-roster invitees. 