The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned four players to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced on Tuesday.

RHP Shaun Anderson

LHP Matt Gage

C Tyler Heineman

OF Nathan Lukes

Anderson, 27, had a 6.30 ERA in 10.0 spring innings. He made four appearances (two starts) and struck out 10 batters.

Gage, 29, posted a 5.40 ERA over 3.1 innings this spring.

Heineman, 30, had an impressive spring, slashing .462/.462/.538 with six hits in 13 at-bats. The Jays will move forward with Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen as the catchers on the major-league roster. Recently acquired Zack Collins will break camp with the team if pitcher Ryan Borucki is placed on the injured list.

Lukes, 27, hit one home run and drove in four RBI across 13 spring contests.

The Blue Jays are set to begin their season on April 8th against the Texas Rangers.