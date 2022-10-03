The Toronto Blue Jays picked up a rain-shortened 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards Monday night, bringing the team one step closer to securing home field advantage in the wild card round.

It rained in the Baltimore area off and on all day and a considerable amount had already fallen before the game was paused in the eighth as Toronto had the bases loaded. Umpires officially called the game about one hour later.

The Jays jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a Whit Merrifield RBI single that cashed two runners in the second inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed that up one inning later with a solo shot, his 32nd of the year. A sac fly from Anthony Santander got the Orioles on the board before the Jays extended their lead to 5-1 with a run in the fifth and another in the eighth.

Jose Berrios started for the Jays, allowing three hits, one run and striking out five in six solid innings in what will be his final outing of the 2022 regular season.

The win pushed Toronto's magic number to clinch home field advantage in the wild card round to one, meaning that any combination of a future Blue Jays win over their remaining two games or a Seattle Mariners loss in any of their final four games will mean the wild card round will take place at Rogers Centre beginning on Friday.