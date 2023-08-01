Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is "day-to-day" after suffering a right knee injury in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

"We'll know more in the next day or so," Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters on Tuesday, adding that an MRI of Bichette's knee did not show significant structural damage.

Bichette was hurt trying to stretch a single into a double in the third inning. He hit the ball into right field but when the relay throw beat him to second he put on the brakes, apparently jamming his knee. He was helped off the field by team trainers and replaced in the lineup by Santiago Espinal.

A two-time all-star, Bichette leads Toronto with a .321 average this season - the highest average in the American League and fourth best in Major League Baseball - and 17 home runs.