Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette exited Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles early with an apparent lower-body injury.

The 25-year-old was rounding first, when he attempted to stop between the base paths on his route to second. Bichette came up hobbling, limping on his left leg on his way back to the dugout.

Santiago Espinal took over the fielding duties for Bichette.

Bichette, a native of Orlando, Fla., was recently named to his second career All-Star Game.

The former second rounder of the Blue Jays in the 2016 MLB Draft is second in the Majors with 144 hits on the season, four behind Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez.

Bichette is batting a career high .318 at the plate and has 17 home runs to go with 59 RBIs in 106 games this season.

The Blue Jays did not immediately provide an update on Bichette.