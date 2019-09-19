Toronto Blue Jays rookie sensation Bo Bichette has left Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles for precautionary concussion testing.

The 21-year-old left in the eighth inning after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch in the sixth.

Bichette is hitting .316 with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs over 45 games in his rookie season with Toronto.