1h ago
Bichette leaves for concussion testing
Toronto Blue Jays rookie sensation Bo Bichette has left Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles for precautionary concussion testing. The 21-year-old left in the eighth inning after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch earlier in the game.
TSN.ca Staff
Bichette is hitting .316 with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs over 45 games in his rookie season with Toronto.