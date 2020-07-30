Bo Bichette is back after a short absence.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday the shortstop will return to the lineup and hit leadoff as the club wraps up their fourth and final game against the Washington Nationals in D.C.

Bichette had missed the last three games because of left hamstring tightness. He played all three games in Tampa Bay against the Rays, including going 2-for-6 in Sunday's extra-inning series finale.

The 22-year-old appeared in 46 games following his mid-season call-up last year, batting .311 with 11 home runs.

Following the finale against the Nats, the Blue Jays will have an off-day on Friday and play two games against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Friday.