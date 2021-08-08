Mitchell on Blue Jays' stellar pitching, who could be a difference-maker down the stretch

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is not in Sunday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox due to two shin contusions, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. The team is calling Bichette day-to-day.

This will be Bichette's first missed game of the season. He had played 109 consecutive games this season prior to Sunday.

Bichette is hitting .293 with 20 home runs, 77 RBI, and 17 stolen bases in 2020-21 and was named to his first all-star team.