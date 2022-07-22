Looking ahead to the second half of the Blue Jays' season

The Toronto Blue Jays returned from the All-Star break with a bang Friday night.

A record-breaking one at that.

The Blue Jays scored their 25th run of the night in the top of the fifth inning and continue to lead the Red Sox 27-5 in the eighth.

It breaks the previous team record from June 26, 1978, when the Blue Jays scored 24 runs in a rout of the Baltimore Orioles.

The modern era Major League record for runs in a game is 30, set by the Texas Rangers in a win 30-3 over the Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007.

In just seven completed innings, the Jays have a franchise-high 26 hits while seven of their nine starters have two RBIs or more. Danny Jansen and Raimel Tapia have six, including an inside-the-park grand slam in the third inning that made the score 10-0 for Toronto.

They scored 11 runs in the fifth inning, which ties a team record. The Blue Jays' total of 27 runs is also the most scored against the Red Sox in nearly 100 years as the team also allowed 27 runs in 1923 against Cleveland.

Toronto began the second half Friday two games ahead of Boston at 50-43, occupying the final wild card spot in the American League. The two teams will continue their series from Fenway Park Saturday with Alek Manoah getting the ball for the Jays against Kutter Crawford.