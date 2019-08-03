The Toronto Blue Jays have called up pitcher Yennsy Diaz from double-A New Hampshire, the team announced Saturday.

As a corresponding move, pitcher Nick Kingham has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Diaz, 22, was signed by the Jays as an international free agent in 2014. He has an ERA of 4.15 across 19 starts and two relief appearances this season.