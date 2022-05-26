22m ago
Jays recall INF Biggio from Triple-A, option INF Capra
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled infielder Cavan Biggio from Triple-A Buffalo and he will be active for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced. Infielder Vinny Capra has been optioned to Triple-A to make room on the roster.
TSN.ca Staff
Biggio has appeared in 13 games this season for the Jays and has one hit in 23 at bats this season.
The 27-year-old has played in 251 games over four season for the Jays and is a career .230 hitter with 31 homers and 103 RBIs.