The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled infielder Cavan Biggio from Triple-A Buffalo and he will be active for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 INF Cavan Biggio recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight



🔹 INF Vinny Capra optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/uupxYkxOQs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 26, 2022

Infielder Vinny Capra has been optioned to Triple-A to make room on the roster.

Biggio has appeared in 13 games this season for the Jays and has one hit in 23 at bats this season.

The 27-year-old has played in 251 games over four season for the Jays and is a career .230 hitter with 31 homers and 103 RBIs.