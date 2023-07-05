The Wednesday night game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to heavy rain in Chicago, and will be made up as a true doubleheader on Thursday.

Tonight's game has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 5:10pm ET.



We are the TORONTO Blue Jays, but you can yell at us about the weather in Chicago tonight 👇 pic.twitter.com/2xzQwJAAtZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 6, 2023

The game was delayed for just over an hour before the teams announced it was cancelled.

Originally, the finale of the three-game series was scheduled to be played at 8:10pm ET. Now, with the postponement, games two and three of the series will be played back-to-back as a true doubleheader, starting at 5:10pm ET.

Jose Berrios was scheduled to take the mound for the Jays on Wednesday, with Lance Lynn opposing him. MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports that Berrios will start game one of the doubleheader, and Yusei Kikuchi will start game two, keeping the original pitching rotation in order.

Toronto won the first game of the series on Tuesday, 4-3.