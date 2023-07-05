Blue Jays - White Sox matchup postponed; will play doubleheader Thursday
The Wednesday night game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to heavy rain in Chicago, and will be made up as a true doubleheader on Thursday.
The game was delayed for just over an hour before the teams announced it was cancelled.
Originally, the finale of the three-game series was scheduled to be played at 8:10pm ET. Now, with the postponement, games two and three of the series will be played back-to-back as a true doubleheader, starting at 5:10pm ET.
Jose Berrios was scheduled to take the mound for the Jays on Wednesday, with Lance Lynn opposing him. MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports that Berrios will start game one of the doubleheader, and Yusei Kikuchi will start game two, keeping the original pitching rotation in order.
Toronto won the first game of the series on Tuesday, 4-3.