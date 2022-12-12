The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with RHP Chris Bassitt, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bassitt, 33, was acquired by the New York Mets last season from the Oakland Athletics in a deal that saw minor league pitchers J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller go the other way.

The 6-foot-5 pitcher had a 15-9 record last season with a 3.42 earned-run average and 167 strikeouts with the Mets and opted out of the final year of his deal.

Drafted in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox, Bassitt has a career 46-34 record with a 3.45 ERA and 671 strikeouts split between the White Sox, Athletics, and Mets.

Bassitt was an all-star in 2021 with Oakland and garnered American League Cy Young votes in 2020 and 2021.

The Toledo, Ohio native joins all-star Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, and Jose Berrios as starting pitchers penciled in the Blue Jays' rotation.