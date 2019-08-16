Jays claim catcher Taylor off waivers from A's

The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Beau Taylor off waivers from the Oakland Athletics, it was announced Friday. Oakland previously designated him for assignment on Wednesday.

Beau Taylor, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday, was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays today. — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) August 16, 2019

#BlueJays claim catcher Beau Taylor off waivers from the Oakland A’s and option the 29-year-old to Triple-A Buffalo.

He’s hit .185 in 33 MLB plate appearances and provides a little bit of org depth behind the plate. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 16, 2019

According to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell, Taylor will be optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

Taylor, 29, is hitting .182 this season in nine games with the A's. He hit .200 on the nose in six plate appearances the season before.

Taylor was selected in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Athletics.

He is a native of Rockledge, Fla., and made his debut in September of last season.