1h ago
Jays claim catcher Taylor off waivers from A's
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Beau Taylor off waivers from the Oakland Athletics, it was announced Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
When should we expect the Blue Jays to be contenders?
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Beau Taylor off waivers from the Oakland Athletics, it was announced Friday. Oakland previously designated him for assignment on Wednesday.
According to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell, Taylor will be optioned to triple-A Buffalo.
Taylor, 29, is hitting .182 this season in nine games with the A's. He hit .200 on the nose in six plate appearances the season before.
Taylor was selected in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Athletics.
He is a native of Rockledge, Fla., and made his debut in September of last season.