The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed outfielder Jordan Luplow off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, it was announced Wednesday.

He has been optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

The 29-year-old spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, slashing .176/.274/.361 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI in 83 games.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell notes Luplow has a career .841 OPS against left-handed pitching compared to a .643 figure against righties.

He appeared in seven spring training games with the Atlanta Braves this year and hit .200 in 17 plate appearances. Luplow is a veteran of six big league seasons, split between the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays and D-Backs.

Meanwhile, the team also announced left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu has been transfered to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Ryu has not pitched in a big league game since June 1 of last year.