Blue Jays claim OF Luplow off waivers
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed outfielder Jordan Luplow off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, it was announced Wednesday.
He has been optioned to triple-A Buffalo.
ROSTER MOVES:— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 5, 2023
🔹 OF Jordan Luplow has been claimed off waivers from the Braves and optioned to Triple-A
🔹 LHP Hyun Jin Ryu has been transferred to the 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery recovery) pic.twitter.com/WqL5cCNQ6d
The 29-year-old spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, slashing .176/.274/.361 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI in 83 games.
TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell notes Luplow has a career .841 OPS against left-handed pitching compared to a .643 figure against righties.
#BlueJays claim OF Jordan Luplow from Braves.— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 5, 2023
There’s your lefty-mashing platoon piece.
Career .841 OPS against LHP, compared to .643 against RHP.
He appeared in seven spring training games with the Atlanta Braves this year and hit .200 in 17 plate appearances. Luplow is a veteran of six big league seasons, split between the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays and D-Backs.
Meanwhile, the team also announced left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu has been transfered to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.
Ryu has not pitched in a big league game since June 1 of last year.