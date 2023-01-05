Blue Jays claim P Fernández off waivers from Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays claimed pitcher Junior Fernández off waivers from the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The 25-year-old righty appeared in 13 games with the Cardinals last season and three games with the Pirates, posting a 2.41 ERA.

ROSTER MOVE: We've claimed RHP Junior Fernández off waivers from the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/dbXJZANkKy — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 5, 2023

Fernández was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in November.

The Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic native was signed as an international free agent by St. Louis in 2014 and made his Major League debut with the club in 2019.

In 50 career MLB games, Fernández has a 1-1 record and a 5.17 ERA.