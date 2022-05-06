Friday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to bad weather in Cleveland.

Tonight's game has been postponed and will be made up tomorrow as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 2:10pm ET.



Please direct your weather complaints to @CleGuardians. pic.twitter.com/RHYrEPm2mf — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 6, 2022

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 2:10pm ET at Progressive Field.

Cleveland took the opener of the four-game set on Thursday by a score of 6-5.

The Blue Jays are 16-11 on the season and have lost three of their last four games.