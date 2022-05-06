1h ago
Blue Jays-Guardians postponed due to weather, doubleheader set for Saturday
Friday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to bad weather in Cleveland. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 2:10pm ET at
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 2:10pm ET at Progressive Field.
Cleveland took the opener of the four-game set on Thursday by a score of 6-5.
The Blue Jays are 16-11 on the season and have lost three of their last four games.