Friday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to bad weather in Cleveland.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 2:10pm ET at Progressive Field. 

Cleveland took the opener of the four-game set on Thursday by a score of 6-5. 

The Blue Jays are 16-11 on the season and have lost three of their last four games. 